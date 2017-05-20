Red Rooster Lounge: Trial By Fire

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Lafayette Thomas, Selwyn Birchwood, the North Mississippi All Stars, Little Jimmy King, Shannon McNally, B.B. King, Roy Gaines, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Barbara Dane, Mr. David Booker, John Nemeth, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Lowell Fulson, Little Sammy Davis, and Ronnie Earl.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TRIAL BY FIRE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 257

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 15, 2017 [CWRR-0257]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Lafayette Thomas: The Thing

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Selwyn Birchwood: Trial By Fire

[05] North Mississippi All Stars: Run Red Rooster

[06] Little Jimmy King: Living In The Danger Zone

[07] Shannon McNally: The Stuff You Gotta Watch

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] B.B. King: Crying Won’t Help You

[10] Roy Gaines: W.C. Handy Sang The Blues

[11] Carolina Chocolate Drops: Black Eye Blues

[12] Barbara Dane: Love Her With A Feeling

[13] Mr. David Booker: Her Mind Is Gone

[14] Red Rooster Comments

[15] John Nemeth: Rainy Day

[16] Bobby “Blue” Bland: I Wouldn’t Treat A Dog

[17] Lowell Fulson: Blues Around Midnight

[18] Little Sammy Davis: I Ain’t Lyin’

[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Ronnie Earl: Blues For Martin Luther King

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1628]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.