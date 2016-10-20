Red Rooster Lounge: Trouble No More

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Chuck Berry:, Koko Taylor, Little Walter, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, Mighty Joe Young, Dave Thompson, Melissa Etheridge, Otis Redding, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Kim Wilson, Nancy Wright, Hop Wilson, Maurice John Vaughn, and Kenny Parker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TROUBLE NO MORE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 228

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, October 17, 2016 [CWRR-0228]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Chuck Berry: I Got To Find My Baby

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Koko Taylor: Insane Asylum

[05] Little Walter; Nobody But You

[06] Muddy Waters: Trouble No More

[07] Bo Diddley: Dearest Darling

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] Mighty Joe Young: Why Baby?

[10] Dave Thompson: Ain’t It A Shame

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Melissa Etheridge: I’ve Got Dreams To Remember

[13] Otis Redding: Open The Door

[14] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Mary Ann

[15] Kim Wilson: When The Lights Go Out

[16] Nancy Wright: Cherry Wine

[17] Red Rooster Comments

[18] Hop Wilson: My Woman’s Got A Black Cat Bone

[19] Maurice John Vaughn: Nothing Left To Believe In

[20] Kenny Parker: Afterglow

[21] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

