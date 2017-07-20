Red Rooster Lounge: True Blue

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Gordon Meier Blues Experience, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Big Walter’s Blues Harp Band, J.B. Hutto & His Hawks, Linsey Alexander, The Cash Box Kings, Billy Flynn, Sonny Landreth, and Art Pepper.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TRUE BLUE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 265

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, July 10, 2017 [CWRR-0265]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Gordon Meier Blues Experience: In The Open

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Nothin’ But The Blues

[05] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Meet You At The Chicken Shack

[06] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Tim Moore’s Farm

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Grateful Dead: Katie Mae

[09] John Lee Hooker:Big Legs, Tight Skirt

[10] Big Walter’s Blues Harp Band: Rockin’ My Boogie

[11] J.B. Hutto & His Hawks: Too Much Alcohol

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] Linsey Alexander: Where Did You Take Off Your Clothes Last Night?

[14] The Cash Box Kings: Flood

[15] Billy Flynn: Suffering With The Blues

[16] Sonny Landreth: True Blue

[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Closing Music: Art Pepper: Blues In

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1636]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.