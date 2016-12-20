Red Rooster Lounge: Tryin’ Times

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge and leamenting the nation’s entrance into Trumpville with great blues sides by Donny Hathaway, John Lee Hooker, Booba Barnes, Big Jack Johnson, Charlie Musselwhite, Floyd Dixon, Willie King & The Liberators, the Staple Singers, Jimmy Reed, Luther Allison, Otis Rush, Blind Willie Johnson, and Ronnie Earl.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TRYIN’ TIMES

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 231

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, November 7, 2016 [CWRR-0231]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Donny Hathaway: Tryin’ Times

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] John Lee Hooker: Nightmare Blues

[05] Booba Barnes: How Long This Must Go On

[06] Big Jack Johnson: United States Got Us In Bad Shape

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Charlie Musselwhite: In Your Darkest Hour

[09] Floyd Dixon: Hard Times

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] Willie King & The Liberators: America

[12] Staple Singers: H-A-T-E (Don’t Live Here Anymore)

[13] Jimmy Reed: Shame Shame Shame

[14] Luther Allison: Will It Ever Change

[15] Red Rooster Comments

[16] Otis Rush: Reap What You Sow

[17] Blind Willie Johnson: Dark Was The Night

[18] Ronnie Earl: Katy My De

[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1601]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.