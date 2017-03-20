Red Rooster Lounge: Watch Your Step

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Big Joe Duskin, Bobby Parker, Hound Dog Taylor, Southern Avenue, Muddy Waters, Bryan Lee, Mississippi Heat, Beth Hart, Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom, Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio, and Jimmy Johnson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WATCH YOUR STEP

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 244

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network,February 6, 2017 [CWRR-0244]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Big Joe Duskin: Sloppy Drunk

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Bobby Parker: Watch Your Step

[05] Hound Dog Taylor: Dust My Broom

[06] Southern Avenue: Don’t Give Up

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Muddy Waters: You Shook Me

[09] Bryan Lee: Pain

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] Mississippi Heat: The Last Go Round

[12] Beth Hart: Fat Man

[13] Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom: Can’t You See

[14] Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio: It’s You, Baby

[15] Red Rooster Comments

[16] Jimmy Johnson: Black Night

[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Music: Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio: Southside SlidE

