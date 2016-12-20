Red Rooster Lounge: Wheel Of Fortune

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Hound Dog Taylor, Brian Templeton, David Booker, Rory Block, Jesse Yawn, James Kinds, Roy Buchanan, Doyle Bramhall, Otis Grand. Jimmie Vaughan & Luann Barton, Kenny Parker, and Otis Grand.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHEEL OF FORTUNE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 230

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, October 31, 2016 [CWRR-0230]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Hound Dog Taylor: Roll Your Moneymaker

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Brian Templeton: Money In Her Pocket

[05] David Booker: All I Got Left Is The Blues

[06] Rory Block: Depot Blues

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Jesse Yawn: Catch Me When I Fall

[09] James Kinds: Katie

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] Roy Buchanan: Roy’s Bluz

[12] Doyle Bramhall: Tortured Soul

[13] Otis Grand: Gordon’s Complaint

[14] Red Rooster Comments

[15] Jimmie Vaughan & Luann Barton: Wheel Of Fortune

[16] Kenny Parker: Take It Easy On A Fool

[17] Otis Grand: Sad Blues For Peter Green

[18] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1600]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.