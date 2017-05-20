Red Rooster Lounge: When The Levee Breaks

In this first episode of Red Rooster Lounge to be aired by Radio Free Amsterdam back in 2010, The Red Rooster pays tribute to the people and musicians of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina with a powerful program of music by Professor Longhair, John Campbell, The Neville Brothers, Aaron Neville, Snooks Eaglin, , Irma Thomas, James Booker, Fats Domino, Jessie Hill, The Janet Lynn Band, Earl King, Spencer Bohren, Deacon John, and Clifton Chenier, and an historic interview with New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin by newsman Garland Robinette.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 254

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, 2005 [CWRR-0001/0254]

[01] Theme: Harlem Nocturne with Intro

[02] Professor Longhair: Mardi Gras in New Orleans

[03] Red Rooster Comments re: New Orleans Flood

[04] John Campbell: When the Levee Breaks

[05] Neville Brothers: My Brother’s Keeper

[06] Red Rooster Comments

[07] Aaron Neville: Tell It Like It is

[08] Snooks Eaglin: Answer Now >

[09] Garland Robinette: Interview with Ray Nagin >

[10] Snooks Eaglin: Answer Now

[11] Irma Thomas: Wish Someone Would Care

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] James Booker: Teen Age Rock

[14] Fats Domino: Please Don’t Leave Me

[15] Jessie Hill: Ooh Poo Pah Doo

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Janet Lynn Band: Waitin’ on the Hurricane

[18] Earl King: No City Like New Orleans

[19] Spencer Bohren: Wade in the Water

[20] Red Rooster Comments

[21] Deacon John: Going Back to New Orleans

[22] Clifton Chenier: Can’t Go Home No More

[23] Closing Music with Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, written & recorded by Cary Wolfson for Red Rooster Radio Network

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds

© 2010, 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.