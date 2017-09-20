In The Soul Kitchen 18: Ancestral Stroll

The award-winning In The Soul Kitchen show with the legendary San Francisco DJ Harry Duncan has found a new home at KCSM-FM after 27 years at KUSF in San Francisco. This week’s episode features great tunes from Denise LaSalle, The Mar-Keys, The Chi-Lites, Little Beaver, The O’Jays. Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Patterson, Curtis Mayfield, The Patterson Twins, Big John Patton, Cool Sticky, Tom Farrell & Claudia Acuna, Babatunde Lea, and Little Walter.
The john Sinclair Foundation Presents
ANCESTRAL STROLL
IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 18
Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, November 16, 2014 [HDSK-0018]
[01] Denise LaSalle: Get Up Off My Mind
[02] The Mar-Keys: Black
[03] The Chi-Lites: Stoned Out of My Mind
[04] Little Beaver: Mama Sure Forgot To Tell Me
[05] The O’Jays: Deeper In Love
[06] Al Green: Ain’t No Fun To Me
[07] Aretha Franklin: Son of a Preacher Man
[08] Bobby Patterson: How Do You Spell Love
[09] Curtis Mayfield: Kung Fu
[10] The Patterson Twins: Come To Me
[11] Big John Patton: Congo Chant
[12] Cool Sticky: Train To Skaville
[13] Tom Farrell & Claudia Acuna: Radiant Moon
[14] Babatunde Lea: Suite Unseen—Ancestral Stroll
[15] Little Walter: Rocker
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco
Post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.