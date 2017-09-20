In The Soul Kitchen 22: Thank Yourself

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents
THANK YOURSELF
IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 22
Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, December 7, 2014 [HDSK-0022]
[01] The Fantastic Four: Everything Is All Right
[02] The Isley Brothers: Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
[03] The Stylistics: People Make The World Go Around
[04] Shirley Brown: You Ain’t Got To Hide Your Man
[05] Bobby Byrd with James Brown: Hangups We Don’t Need, The Hungry We Got To Feed
[06] The Bar-Kays: In The Hole
[07] Mabel John: Able Mabel
[08] Bobby Womack: I Can Understand It
[09] Betty Wright: Don’t Thank Me Baby, Thank Yourself
[10] Clarence Carter: I Smell A Rat
[11] William Bell: Never Like This Before
[12] Little Beaver: Wish I Had A Girl Like You
[13] O.V. Wright: Hen Pecked Man
[14] Ann Peebles: I’ve Been There Before
[15] Johnny Taylor: I’d Rather Drink Muddy Water
[16] Monte Negro: Casa Babylon
Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco
Post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.