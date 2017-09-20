In The Soul Kitchen 22: Thank Yourself

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

THANK YOURSELF

IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 22

Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, December 7, 2014 [HDSK-0022]

[01] The Fantastic Four: Everything Is All Right

[02] The Isley Brothers: Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight

[03] The Stylistics: People Make The World Go Around

[04] Shirley Brown: You Ain’t Got To Hide Your Man

[05] Bobby Byrd with James Brown: Hangups We Don’t Need, The Hungry We Got To Feed

[06] The Bar-Kays: In The Hole

[07] Mabel John: Able Mabel

[08] Bobby Womack: I Can Understand It

[09] Betty Wright: Don’t Thank Me Baby, Thank Yourself

[10] Clarence Carter: I Smell A Rat

[11] William Bell: Never Like This Before

[12] Little Beaver: Wish I Had A Girl Like You

[13] O.V. Wright: Hen Pecked Man

[14] Ann Peebles: I’ve Been There Before

[15] Johnny Taylor: I’d Rather Drink Muddy Water

[16] Monte Negro: Casa Babylon

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco

Post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.