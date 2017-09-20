Sounds of Blue 105: Pass The Gravy

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0105]
[01] Brian Auger: Just You Just Me
[02] Brian Auger: Happiness Is Just Around the Bend
[03] Brian Auger: Whenever You’re Ready
[04] Don Patterson: Sir John
[05] John Patton: Lite Hit
[06] John Patton: The Turnaround > Melvin Sparks ID
[07] Plas Johnson & Red Holloway: Pass the Gravy
[08] Henry Mancini: Pink Panther Theme
[09] The James Taylor Quartet: Starsky & Hutch Theme
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.