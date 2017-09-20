Sounds of Blue 105: Pass The Gravy

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0105]

[01] Brian Auger: Just You Just Me

[02] Brian Auger: Happiness Is Just Around the Bend

[03] Brian Auger: Whenever You’re Ready

[04] Don Patterson: Sir John

[05] John Patton: Lite Hit

[06] John Patton: The Turnaround > Melvin Sparks ID

[07] Plas Johnson & Red Holloway: Pass the Gravy

[08] Henry Mancini: Pink Panther Theme

[09] The James Taylor Quartet: Starsky & Hutch Theme

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.