Sounds of Blue 106: Blow Up

Bob Putignano is featuring music this week by The James Taylor Quartet, Brian Auger, Phil Upchurch, the Grateful Dead, and Derek & the Dominos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLOW UP

SOUNDS OF BLUE 106

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0106]

[01] Twilight Zone Theme

[02] The James Taylor Quartet: Starsky & Hutch Theme

[03] The James Taylor Quartet: Mission Impossible

[04] The James Taylor Quartet: Blow Up

[05] Brian Auger: Brain Damage

[06] Brian Auger: Inner City Blues

[07] Phil Upchurch: Inner City Blues

[08] Grateful Dead: Dancin’ In the Streets

[09] Derek & the Dominos: Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.