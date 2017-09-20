Sounds of Blue 106: Blow Up

Bob Putignano is featuring music this week by The James Taylor Quartet, Brian Auger, Phil Upchurch, the Grateful Dead, and Derek & the Dominos.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLOW UP
SOUNDS OF BLUE 106
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0106]
[01] Twilight Zone Theme
[02] The James Taylor Quartet: Starsky & Hutch Theme
[03] The James Taylor Quartet: Mission Impossible
[04] The James Taylor Quartet: Blow Up
[05] Brian Auger: Brain Damage
[06] Brian Auger: Inner City Blues
[07] Phil Upchurch: Inner City Blues
[08] Grateful Dead: Dancin’ In the Streets
[09] Derek & the Dominos: Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?
