Sounds of Blue 107: Somebody Help Us

Bob Putignano is playing music this week by Funkadelic, Derek & the Dominos, Phil Upchurch, Canned Heat with Dr. John, Earl Van Dyke, The James Taylor Quartet, and Brian Auger.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOMEBODY HELP US

SOUNDS OF BLUE 107

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0107]

[01] Twilight Zone Theme

[02] Funkadelic: Maggot Brain

[03] Funkadelic: Maggot Brain (Live)

[04] Derek & the Dominos: Presence of the Lord > Little Wing

[05] Phil Upchurch: What We Call the Blues

[06] Canned Heat with Dr. John: London Blues

[07] Earl Van Dyke: The Flick (Parts 1, 2, 3 & 4)

[08] The James Taylor Quartet: Stonemason

[09] Brian Auger: Somebody Help Us

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.