Sounds of Blue 108: Open Fire

Bob Putignano is celebrating the birthday of keyboard man Brian Auger this week with a bonus cut by The James Taylor Quartet.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
OPEN FIRE
SOUNDS OF BLUE 108
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0108]
[01] Twilight Zone Theme
[02] Tony Williams-Billy Cobham-Brian Auger: Open Fire
[03] Brian Auger: The ‘In’ Crowd
[04] Brian Auger: Truth
[05] Brian Auger: Oblivion Express
[06] Brian Auger: Second Wind
[07] The James Taylor Quartet: Milk And Honey
[08] Brian Auger: A Day In the Life
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.