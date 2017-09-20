Sounds of Blue 108: Open Fire

Bob Putignano is celebrating the birthday of keyboard man Brian Auger this week with a bonus cut by The James Taylor Quartet.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

OPEN FIRE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 108

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 24, 2017 [RPSB-0108]

[01] Twilight Zone Theme

[02] Tony Williams-Billy Cobham-Brian Auger: Open Fire

[03] Brian Auger: The ‘In’ Crowd

[04] Brian Auger: Truth

[05] Brian Auger: Oblivion Express

[06] Brian Auger: Second Wind

[07] The James Taylor Quartet: Milk And Honey

[08] Brian Auger: A Day In the Life

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.