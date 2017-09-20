Sounds of Blue 109: Soul Serenade

Bob Putignano is observing the birthdays of Vince Guaraldi, Brian Auger, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Jerry Garcia, Patti Bown and David Sanborn in an hour of music featuring their performances with the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones, and The Fabulous Rhinestones.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL SERENADE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 109

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 7, 2017 [RPSB-0109]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilght Zone

[02] Vince Guaraldi: Cast Your Fate to the Wind

[03] Brian Auger: No Time to Live

[04] Grateful Dead: Wharf Rat

[05] Grateful Dead: Big Boss Man

[06] The Rolling Stones: Melody

[07] Quincy Jones: After Hours

[08] David Sanborn with Eric Clapton: I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts of Town

[09] David Sanborn: Comin’ Home Baby

[10] David Sanborn: Soul Serenade

[11] The Fabulous Rhinestones with David Sanborn: Whitecaps

[12] The Fabulous Rhinestones with Paul Butterfield: Nothing New

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.