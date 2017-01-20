Sounds of Blue: A Head Like That

Bob Putignano is celebrating Frank Zappa’s 76th birthday with an hour of music from the voluminous Zappa archives featuring the composer with Jean-Luc Ponty and George Duke and a long Frank Zappa Interview titled “The Crux of the Biscuit.”

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

A HEAD LIKE THAT

SOUNDS OF BLUE 48

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0048]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID > In The Twilight Zone

[03] Frank Zappa: Big Swifty

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Jean-Luc Ponty: How Would You Like To Have a Head Like That

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] George Duke & Feel: Love

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] George Duke & Feel: Old Slippers

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Frank Zappa Interview: The Crux of the Biscuit

[12] Closing Music: Frank Zappa: Biscuit

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.