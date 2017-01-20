Sounds of Blue: A Head Like That

Bob Putignano is celebrating Frank Zappa’s 76th birthday with an hour of music from the voluminous Zappa archives featuring the composer with Jean-Luc Ponty and George Duke and a long Frank Zappa Interview titled “The Crux of the Biscuit.”
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
A HEAD LIKE THAT
SOUNDS OF BLUE 48
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0048]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID > In The Twilight Zone
[03] Frank Zappa: Big Swifty
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Jean-Luc Ponty: How Would You Like To Have a Head Like That
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] George Duke & Feel: Love
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] George Duke & Feel: Old Slippers
[10] Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Frank Zappa Interview: The Crux of the Biscuit
[12] Closing Music: Frank Zappa: Biscuit
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.