Sounds of Blue: All Shook Up

Bob Putignano is shaking it up in Episode 57 with cuts by Jeff Beck & Rod Stewart, Joe Cocker, Herbie Hancock & Jonny Lang with Joss Stone, George Duke with Frank Zappa, and the Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ALL SHOOK UP
SOUNDS OF BLUE 57
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 30, 2017 [RPSB-0057]
[01] Opening Theme: Rod Serling Twilight Zone with Theme Music
[02] Jeff Beck & Rod Stewart: All Shook Up > Bob Putignano Comments
[03] Joe Cocker: High Time We Went
[04] Herbie Hancock & Jonny Lang: When Love Comes to Town
[05] Bob Putignano Comments
[06] George Duke: Love > Bob Putignano Comment
[07] George Duke: Brazilian Love Affair
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band: Favela
[10] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[11] Closing Music: Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band: La La
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.