Sounds of Blue: Baby Batter

Bob Putignano is celebrating the birthday of Harvey Mandel and remembering Wes Montgomery, Chuck Berry, and St. Louis saxophonist & bandleader Oliver Sain with music by all the principals in Episode 81.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BABY BATTER

SOUNDS OF BLUE 81

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0081]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Harvey Mandel: Baby Batter > Bob Putignano Comment

[04] Harvey Mandel: Midnight Sun

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Wes Montgomery: Midnight Mood

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Wes Montgomery: Sun Down

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Wes Montgomery: No Blues

[11] Chuck Berry: Deep Feeling

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Chuck Berry: Feelin’ It > Flying Home

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Oliver Sain: St. Louis Breakdown > Bob Putignano Comment

[16] Oliver Sain: Mr. King & Mr. Jordan > Bob Putignano Comment

[17] Chuck Berry: Route 66 > Bob Putignano Closing Comment

[18] Closing Music: Oliver Sain: Soul Serenade

