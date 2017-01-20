Sounds of Blue: Boogaloo Joe

Bob Putignano has got it going on with some soulful sounds of blue by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Lou Donaldson, Ivan “Boogaloo Joe” Jones, Illinois Jacquet, Tom Scott, and Sun Ra & His Arkestra.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BOOGALOO JOE
SOUNDS OF BLUE 43
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 2016 [RPSB-0043]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID & Comments > Melvin Sparks ID
[03] Lou Donaldson: Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky
[04] Bob Putignano ID & Comments
[05] Boogaloo Joe Jones: Boogaloo Joe
[06] Lou Donaldson: Say It Loud I’m Black and I’m Proud > Pretty Purdie ID
[07] Boogaloo Joe Jones: No-Way >
[08] Bob Putignano ID & Comments > No-Way
[09] Lou Donaldson: The Thang > Bob Putignano Comments >
[10] Lou Donaldson: The Thang
[11] Illinois Jacquet: The Soul Explosion > Bob Putignano Comments >
[12] Illinois Jacquet: The Soul Explosion
[13] Bob Putignano Comments
[14] Boogaloo Joe Jones: Poppin’ > Robben Ford ID
[15] Tom Scott: Rock Island Rocket > Bob Putignano Comment
[16] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Outer Space Employment Agency
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.