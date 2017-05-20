Sounds of Blue: Change Of Address

Bob Putignano continues his onbservance of the 72nd birthday of Eric Clapton with a program of music featuring Clapton with Blind Faith, Kurt Rosenwinkel, The Crusaders, Steve Winwood, and Derek And The Dominos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

SOUNDS OF BLUE 86

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0086]

[01] Bob Putignano Opening ID > Twilight Zone Intro >

[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments

[03] Blind Faith: Jam III: Change of Address

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Blind Faith: Can’t Find My Way Home > Bob Putignano Comment

[06] Kurt Rosenwinkel with Eric Clapton: Little Dream

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] The Crusaders with Eric Clapton: Creepin’

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] The Crusaders with Eric Clapton: Rural Renewal

[11] Eric Clapton: Reptile

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Eric Clapton: Can’t Let You Do It

[15] Bob Putignano Comments

[16] Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood: After Midnight

[17] Bob Putignano Closing Comments >

[18] Closing Music: Derek And The Dominos: Blues Power

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.