Sounds of Blue: Closer To Home

Bob Putignano opens Episode 33 with “Twilight Zone” from TV Classic Hits and heads for home with cuts by Grand Funk Railroad, Eric Krasno with Derek Trucks, several tracks from Jeff Beck’s new album, plus Patrick Butler, Roy Buchanan, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CLOSER TO HOME

SOUNDS OF BLUE 33

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 22, 2016 [RPSB-0033]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] TV Classic Hits: Twilight Zone

[04] Bob Putignano Comment

[05] Grand Funk Railroad: I’m Your Captain > Closer To Home

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Eric Krasno with Derek Trucks: Curse Lifter

[08] Bob Putignano Comments >

[09] Jeff Beck: The Revolution will be Televised

[10] Jeff Beck: Live In the Dark

[11] Jeff Beck: Pull It

[12] Jeff Beck: Thugs Club

[13] Jeff Beck: Scared for the Children

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Patrick Butler: Long Beach Boogie

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Roy Buchanan: Blues Otani

[18] Bob Putignano Comment

[19] Stevie Ray Vaughan: Texas Flood

[20] Bob Putignano Closing Comment

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.