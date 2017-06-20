Sounds of Blue: Coming Home

Bob Pitignano concludes his long birthday salute to Eric Clapton this week with selections from Cream, Derek & the Dominos, Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton, and Eric Clapton with Santana.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COMING HOME

SOUNDS OF BLUE 88

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0088]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme >

[02] Cream: Politician

[03] Derek & the Dominos: Jam V

[04] Bob Putignano Comments >

[05] Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton: Pigmy

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Eric Clapton with Santana: Eyesight to the Blind

[08] Eric Clapton with Santana: Why Does Love Have to be So Sad

[09] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[10] Closing Music: Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton: Coming Home

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.