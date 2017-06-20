Sounds of Blue: Coming Home

Bob Pitignano concludes his long birthday salute to Eric Clapton this week with selections from Cream, Derek & the Dominos, Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton, and Eric Clapton with Santana.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COMING HOME
SOUNDS OF BLUE 88
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0088]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme >
[02] Cream: Politician
[03] Derek & the Dominos: Jam V
[04] Bob Putignano Comments >
[05] Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton: Pigmy
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Eric Clapton with Santana: Eyesight to the Blind
[08] Eric Clapton with Santana: Why Does Love Have to be So Sad
[09] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[10] Closing Music: Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton: Coming Home
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.