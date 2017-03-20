Sounds of Blue: Conditional Discharge

Bob Putignano starts out in the Twilight Zone and pays homage to the birthday of Bob Denver with theme songs from Gilligan’s Island and the Dobie Gillis Show before charging into music by Jimmy Forrest, Long John Baldry, and a long birthday salute to Rod Stewart with music also by The Faces.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CONDITIONAL DISCHARGE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 56

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 30, 2017 [RPSB-0056]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone with Theme Music

[02] Jim Backus Infomercial

[03] Bob Denver: Gilligan’s Island Theme

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Bob Denver: Dobie Gillis Show Theme

[06] Jimmy Forrest: Bolo Blues

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Long John Baldry Intro: Conditional Discharge

[09] Long John Baldry Don’t Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock & Roll

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Rod Stewart: It’s All Over Now

[12] Rod Stewart: Gasoline Alley

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Rod Stewart: Cut Across Shorty

[15] The Faces: Had Me a Real Good Time

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Rod Stewart: (I Know) I’m Losing You

[18] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[19] Closing Music: Rod Stewart: You’re My Girl

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.