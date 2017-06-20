Sounds of Blue: Cone Of Silence

Bob Putignano opens with a salute to Don Adams and then plays music by George Benson, the Chris Robinson Band, Tommy Talton with Chuck Leavell, Quinn Sullivan, Peter Frampton with Warren Haynes, and Humble Pie.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CONE OF SILENCE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 89

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 8, 2017 [RPSB-0089]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone

[02] Maxwell Smart: Cone of Silence

[03] Bob Putignano Comments

[04] Maxwell Smart Theme

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] George Benson: Cast Your Fate to the Wind

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] The Chris Robinson Band: Honeysuckle Interlude

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Tommy Talton with Chuck Leavell: Poblano

[11] Quinn Sullivan: Midnight Highway

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Peter Frampton with Warren Haynes: Blooze

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Humble Pie: I’m Ready

[16] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[17] Closing Music: Humble Pie: I Walk on Gilded Splinters

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.