Sounds of Blue: Cosmik Debris

Bob Putignano is celebrating Frank Zappa’s 76th birthday with another hour of music by the great composer & guitarist in the company of his band and co-stars Sugarcane Harris and Jean-Luc Ponty.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COSMIK DEBRIS
SOUNDS OF BLUE 50
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0050]
[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone > Rod Serling
[02] Bob Putignano ID
[03] Frank Zappa: Montreal
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Frank Zappa with Sugarcane Harris: Sharleena
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Frank Zappa with Sugarcane Harris: The Gumbo Variations
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Frank Zappa with Jean-Luc Ponty: RDNZL
[10] Frank Zappa: Waka/Jawaka
[11] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[12] Closing Music: Frank Zappa: Cosmik Debris
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.