Sounds of Blue: Cosmik Debris

Bob Putignano is celebrating Frank Zappa’s 76th birthday with another hour of music by the great composer & guitarist in the company of his band and co-stars Sugarcane Harris and Jean-Luc Ponty.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COSMIK DEBRIS

SOUNDS OF BLUE 50

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0050]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone > Rod Serling

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Frank Zappa: Montreal

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Frank Zappa with Sugarcane Harris: Sharleena

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Frank Zappa with Sugarcane Harris: The Gumbo Variations

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Frank Zappa with Jean-Luc Ponty: RDNZL

[10] Frank Zappa: Waka/Jawaka

[11] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[12] Closing Music: Frank Zappa: Cosmik Debris

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.