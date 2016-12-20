Sounds of Blue: Cruise Control

Bob Putignano is cruising in Episode 31 with music by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Mike Post, Larry Ridley, Stuff, Dave Stryker, Donny Hathaway, Cold Blood, and Tower of Power.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CRUISE CONTROL

SOUNDS OF BLUE 31

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 20, 2016 [RPSB-0031]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Comments

[03] Mike Post: Suite from Hill Street Blues > Bob Putignano Comment

[04] Larry Ridley: Never Can Say Goodbye

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Stuff: You’re a Great Girl > Bob Putignano Comments >

[07] Stuff: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

[08] Dave Stryker: What’s Going On

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Donny Hathaway: What’s Going On > Bob Putignano Comments >

[11] Donny Hathaway: In The Ghetto

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Cold Blood with Donny Hathaway: Valdez in the Country

[14] Bob Putignano Comments >

[15] Donny Hathaway: Valdez in the Country (Live)

[16] Bob Putignano Comments >

[17] Closing Music: Tower of Power: Cruise Control

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.