Sounds of Blue: Dance To The Music

Bob Putignano is jamming with music by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Steve Gadd & The Gadd Gang, Larry Ridley, Donny Hathaway, Stuff, Henry Kaiser, and The Meters.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DANCE TO THE MUSIC
SOUNDS OF BLUE 32
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 20, 2016 [RPSB-0032]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID
[03] The Gadd Gang: My Girl > Bob Putignano Comment >
[04] The Gadd Gang: Them Changes >
[05] Bob Putignano Comments >
[06] Larry Ridley: Indiana Avenue
[07] Donny Hathaway: Voices Inside
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Stuff: Signed, Sealed Delivered I’m Yours
[10] Bob Putignano Comments >
[11] Henry Kaiser: Dance to the Music
[12] Henry Kaiser: Mason’s Children
[13] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[14] Closing Music: The Meters: They All Axed Fo’ You
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.