Sounds of Blue: Dance To The Music

Bob Putignano is jamming with music by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Steve Gadd & The Gadd Gang, Larry Ridley, Donny Hathaway, Stuff, Henry Kaiser, and The Meters.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DANCE TO THE MUSIC

SOUNDS OF BLUE 32

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 20, 2016 [RPSB-0032]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] The Gadd Gang: My Girl > Bob Putignano Comment >

[04] The Gadd Gang: Them Changes >

[05] Bob Putignano Comments >

[06] Larry Ridley: Indiana Avenue

[07] Donny Hathaway: Voices Inside

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Stuff: Signed, Sealed Delivered I’m Yours

[10] Bob Putignano Comments >

[11] Henry Kaiser: Dance to the Music

[12] Henry Kaiser: Mason’s Children

[13] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[14] Closing Music: The Meters: They All Axed Fo’ You

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.