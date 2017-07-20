Sounds of Blue: Dangerous Mood

Bob Putignano is looking forward to the New Orleans Blues & BarBQ Festivalthis fall with music from featured artist Luther Kent and his ensembles Trick Bag and The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks, plus a pair of cuts from pianist Monty Alexander.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DANGEROUS MOOD

SOUNDS OF BLUE 98

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 23, 2017 [RPSB-0098]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone

[02] Maynard Ferguson with Luther Kent: Compared to You

[03] Bob Putignano Comments

[04] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Dangerous Mood > Luther Kent ID

[05] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: That Did It > Bob Putignano Comment

[06] Luther Kent & Trick Bag: Renegade Woman

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Let’s Straighten It Out > Bob Putignano Comment

[09] Luther Kent & Trick Bag: Think I’ll Write a Song

[10] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Nuthin’ You Can Do

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Let the Good Times Roll

[13] Monty Alexander: One Mint Julep

[14] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[15] Closing Music: Monty Alexander: When the Saints Go Marching In

