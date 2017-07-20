Sounds of Blue: Dangerous Mood

Bob Putignano is looking forward to the New Orleans Blues & BarBQ Festivalthis fall with music from featured artist Luther Kent and his ensembles Trick Bag and The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks, plus a pair of cuts from pianist Monty Alexander.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DANGEROUS MOOD
SOUNDS OF BLUE 98
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 23, 2017 [RPSB-0098]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone
[02] Maynard Ferguson with Luther Kent: Compared to You
[03] Bob Putignano Comments
[04] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Dangerous Mood > Luther Kent ID
[05] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: That Did It > Bob Putignano Comment
[06] Luther Kent & Trick Bag: Renegade Woman
[07] Bob Putignano Comments
[08] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Let’s Straighten It Out > Bob Putignano Comment
[09] Luther Kent & Trick Bag: Think I’ll Write a Song
[10] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Nuthin’ You Can Do
[11] Bob Putignano Comments
[12] The Forever Fabulous Chickenhawks: Let the Good Times Roll
[13] Monty Alexander: One Mint Julep
[14] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[15] Closing Music: Monty Alexander: When the Saints Go Marching In
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.