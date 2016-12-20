Sounds of Blue: Dangerous Mood

Bob Putignano is playing the blues big time by Deborah Coleman, Albert Collins-Robert Cray-Johnny Copeland, Coco Montoya, Keb ‘ Mo’, Luther Kent, Albert Collins, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DANGEROUS MOOD
SOUNDS OF BLUE 34
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 22, 2016 [RPSB-0034]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID
[03] Deborah Coleman: I’m a Woman
[04] Albert Collins-Robert Cray-Johnny Copeland: Something to Remember You By > Bob Putignano Comment
[05] Coco Montoya: Fannie Mae
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Keb ‘ Mo’: Dangerous Mood
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Luther Kent: Dangerous Mood
[10] Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Albert Collins: Lights Are On (But Nobody’s Home)
[12] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[13] Closing Music: Stevie Ray Vaughan: Tin Pan Alley
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.