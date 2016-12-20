Sounds of Blue: Dangerous Mood

Bob Putignano is playing the blues big time by Deborah Coleman, Albert Collins-Robert Cray-Johnny Copeland, Coco Montoya, Keb ‘ Mo’, Luther Kent, Albert Collins, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DANGEROUS MOOD

SOUNDS OF BLUE 34

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 22, 2016 [RPSB-0034]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Deborah Coleman: I’m a Woman

[04] Albert Collins-Robert Cray-Johnny Copeland: Something to Remember You By > Bob Putignano Comment

[05] Coco Montoya: Fannie Mae

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Keb ‘ Mo’: Dangerous Mood

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Luther Kent: Dangerous Mood

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Albert Collins: Lights Are On (But Nobody’s Home)

[12] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[13] Closing Music: Stevie Ray Vaughan: Tin Pan Alley

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.