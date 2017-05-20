Sounds of Blue: Double Trouble

Bob Putignano is cooking the blues in honor of the 72nd birthday of Eric Clapton with selections from his first recordings and sessions with Derek & The Dominos, Steve Winwood, and Blind Faith.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DOUBLE TROUBLE
SOUNDS OF BLUE 85
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0085]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme Music > Twilight Zone >
[02] Bob Putignano Comments over music >
[03] Eric Clapton & The Allman Brothers: Jam IV
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Derek & The Dominos: Let It Rain
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Eric Clapton: Let It Rain
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Derek & The Dominos: [Unidentified Instrumental]
[10] Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Derek & The Dominos: Tell the Truth (Jam I)
[12] Bob Putignano Comments
[13] Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood: Double Trouble
[14] Bob Putignano Comments
[15] Blind Faith: Jam III: Change Of Address
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.