Sounds of Blue: Double Trouble

Bob Putignano is cooking the blues in honor of the 72nd birthday of Eric Clapton with selections from his first recordings and sessions with Derek & The Dominos, Steve Winwood, and Blind Faith.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DOUBLE TROUBLE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 85

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0085]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme Music > Twilight Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Comments over music >

[03] Eric Clapton & The Allman Brothers: Jam IV

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Derek & The Dominos: Let It Rain

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Eric Clapton: Let It Rain

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Derek & The Dominos: [Unidentified Instrumental]

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Derek & The Dominos: Tell the Truth (Jam I)

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood: Double Trouble

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Blind Faith: Jam III: Change Of Address

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.