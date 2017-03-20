Sounds of Blue: Early Morning Blues

Bob Putignano is visiting the Allman Brothers and their associates in Chuck Leavell’s Sea Level, plus Mike Connors with the Mannix Theme, the Benny Hill theme “Yakety Sax,” and a pair of cuts by the Viviano Brothers Blues Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EARLY MORNING BLUES

SOUNDS OF BLUE 53

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 27, 2017 [RPSB-0053]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilght Zone Theme >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Allman Brothers: A Minor Jam

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Allman Brothers: Early Morning Blues

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Allman Brothers: I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts of Town

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Allman Brothers: Southbound

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Mike Connors: Mannix Theme

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Jimmy & Jerry Vivino Blues Band: Fat Burns

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Benny Hill Intro: Yakety Sax

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Jimmy & Jerry Vivino Blues Band: Sinner’s Prayer

[18] Bob Putignano Comments

[19] Closing Music: Sea Level: Just a Touch

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.