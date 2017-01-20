Sounds of Blue: Energy Frontier

Bob Putignano is bringing his 4-hour Frank Zappa 76th birthday salute to a close in Episode 51 with cuts featuring Zappa with Jack Bruce, Grand Funk Railroad, Sugarcane Harris, Shuggie Otis, and Jean-Luc Ponty.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ENERGY FRONTIER
SOUNDS OF BLUE 51
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0051]
[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone > Rod Serling
[02] Bob Putignano ID
[03] Frank Zappa with Jack Bruce: Energy Frontier
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Frank Zappa with Jack Bruce: Apostrophe
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Frank Zappa with Jack Bruce: Apostrophe Outtake
[08] Frank Zappa: Willie the Pimp
[09] Bob Putignano Comments
[10] Grand Funk Railroad w/Frank Zappa: Out to Get You
[11] Bob Putignano Comments
[12] Frank Zappa with Sugarcane Harris: Lil’ Clainton Shuffle
[13] Bob Putignano Comments
[14] Frank Zappa with Shuggie Otis: Peaches En Regalia
[15] Jean-Luc Ponty: How’d You Like To Have A Head Like That
[16] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.