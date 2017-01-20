Sounds of Blue: Energy Frontier

Bob Putignano is bringing his 4-hour Frank Zappa 76th birthday salute to a close in Episode 51 with cuts featuring Zappa with Jack Bruce, Grand Funk Railroad, Sugarcane Harris, Shuggie Otis, and Jean-Luc Ponty.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ENERGY FRONTIER

SOUNDS OF BLUE 51

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0051]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone > Rod Serling

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Frank Zappa with Jack Bruce: Energy Frontier

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Frank Zappa with Jack Bruce: Apostrophe

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Frank Zappa with Jack Bruce: Apostrophe Outtake

[08] Frank Zappa: Willie the Pimp

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Grand Funk Railroad w/Frank Zappa: Out to Get You

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Frank Zappa with Sugarcane Harris: Lil’ Clainton Shuffle

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Frank Zappa with Shuggie Otis: Peaches En Regalia

[15] Jean-Luc Ponty: How’d You Like To Have A Head Like That

[16] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.