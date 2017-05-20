Sounds of Blue: Fat Jam

Bob Putignano is celebrating the birthdays of Maceo Parker and Al Kooper and the life & music of the recently departed drummer Clyde Stubblefield and the guitarist Larry Coryell.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FAT JAM

SOUNDS OF BLUE 76

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, February 28, 2017 [RPSB-0076]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comment >

[03] Maceo Parker: Them That Got

[04] Bob Putignano Comment

[05] Al Kooper: New York City (You’re a Woman) >

[06] Bob Putignano Comment >

[07] Ben Sidran with Clyde Stubblefield: Snatch Don’t Let Go

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Al Kooper: Easy Does It

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Maceo Parker: Up and Down East Street > Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Ben Sidran with.Clyde Stubblefield: Back Down on State Street

[13] Bob Putignano Comment >

[14] Maceo Parker: Chicken > Bob Putignano Comment >

[15] Larry Coryell: Morning Sickness

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Ben Sidran with.Clyde Stubblefield: Fat Jam

[18] Bob Putignano Comment > Taj Mahal ID

[19] Larry Coryell: The Jam

[20] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.