Sounds of Blue: Fish Walk

Bob Putignano is remembering Oliver Sain, Chuck Berry, Gabor Szabo, and Wes Montgomery and celebrating the birthday of guitarist Harvey Mandel in Episode 82, with guest spots by Sugarcane Harris, Pure Food & Drug Act, and Brian Auger.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FISH WALK

SOUNDS OF BLUE 82

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0082]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Oliver Sain: Soul Serenade > Bob Putignano Comment

[04] Chuck Berry: All Aboard > Bob Putignano Comment

[05] Oliver Sain: Strollin’

[06] Harvey Mandel: Fish Walk

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Harvey Mandel & Sugarcane Harris: Midnight Sun

[09] Oliver Sain: Bus Stop

[10] Pure Food & Drug Act: My Soul’s on Fire

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Oliver Sain: Going Back to Memphis > Bob Putignano Comment

[13] Harvey Mandel: Nashville 1 A.M.

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Chuck Berry: Memphis

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Harvey Mandel: You Can’t Tell Me

[18] Gabor Szabo: The Beat Goes On

[19] Bob Putignano Comments

[21] Wes Montgomery: Tequila > Bob Putignano Comment

[22] Wes Bob Putignano Comments > Brian Auger ID Wes

[24] Closing Music: Brian Auger: Bumpin’ On Sunset

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.