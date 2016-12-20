Sounds of Blue: Funk o’ De Funk

Bob Putignano is down with pure D funk this week with music by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Josh Charle, Bobby Rush, The Meters, Larry Ridley, and Roy Buchanan.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FUNK O’ DE FUNK

SOUNDS OF BLUE 30

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 20, 2016 [RPSB-0030]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Emilio Castillo: Squibcakes > Bob Putignano Comment

[04] Josh Charles: The Best Thing Thatcha Told Me

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Bobby Rush: Funk O’ De Funk

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] The Meters: Sassy Lady

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Larry Ridley: Well You Needn’t

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] The Meters: Trick Bag

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Roy Buchanan: Filthy Teddy

[15] Roy Buchanan: Green Onions

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] The Meters: Loving You Is On My Mind

[18] Bob Putignano Closing Comment

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.