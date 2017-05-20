Sounds of Blue: Games Guitars Play

Bob Putignano celebrates the birthday of Harvey Mandel with an hour of Harvey’s music hour plus guest appearances by Brian Auger, Gabor Szabo, and Terry Blersh in Episode 83.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GAMES GUITARS PLAY

SOUNDS OF BLUE 83

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0083]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone >

[02] Brian Auger: Bumpin’ On Sunset

[03] Bob Putignano Comments

[04] Gabor Szabo: Just a Little Communication

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Harvey Mandel: El Stinger > Bob Putignano Comment

[07] Terry Blersh: Fire

[08] Harvey Mandel: Leavin’ Trunk

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Harvey Mandel: Honky Tonk > Bob Putignano Comment

[11] Harvey Mandel: I Don’t Need No Doctor

[12] Terry Blersh: Flyin’

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Harvey Mandel: Dry Your Eyes > Bob Putignano Comment

[15] Closing Music: Harvey Mandel: Games Guitars Play

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.