Sounds of Blue: Get Your Business Straight

Bob Putignano is s[otlighting the new Jeff Beck album called Loud Hailer by playing the entire second side, plus cuts from Quicksilver Messenger Service and Dino Valenti, and a closing number by Albert Collins.

SOUNDS OF BLUE 38

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 12, 2016 [RPSB-0038]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments

[03] Jeff Beck: Shame

[04] Jeff Beck: Edna

[05] Jeff Beck: The Ballad of the Jersey Wives

[06] Jeff Beck: Oil

[07] Jeff Beck: Shrine

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Quicksilver Messenger Service: Fresh Air

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Quicksilver Messenger Service: Who Do You Love (Part 2)

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Quicksilver Messenger Service with Dino Valenti: I Got The Mojo

[14] Closing Music: Albert Collins: Get Your Business Straight

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.