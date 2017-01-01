Sounds of Blue: Get Your Business Straight

Bob Putignano is s[otlighting the new Jeff Beck album called Loud Hailer by playing the entire second side, plus cuts from Quicksilver Messenger Service and Dino Valenti, and a closing number by Albert Collins.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GET YOUR BUSINESS STRAIGHT
SOUNDS OF BLUE 38
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 12, 2016 [RPSB-0038]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments
[03] Jeff Beck: Shame
[04] Jeff Beck: Edna
[05] Jeff Beck: The Ballad of the Jersey Wives
[06] Jeff Beck: Oil
[07] Jeff Beck: Shrine
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Quicksilver Messenger Service: Fresh Air
[10] Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Quicksilver Messenger Service: Who Do You Love (Part 2)
[12] Bob Putignano Comments
[13] Quicksilver Messenger Service with Dino Valenti: I Got The Mojo
[14] Closing Music: Albert Collins: Get Your Business Straight
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.