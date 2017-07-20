Sounds of Blue: Giddyup

Bob Putignano is grooving this week with music by Grant Green, Ray Mantilla, Deodato, Rick Hirsch’s Big Ol’ Band, Larry Coryell, and Nazz.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GIDDYUP
SOUNDS OF BLUE 101
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 2, 2017 [RPSB-0101]
[01] Twilght Zone Opening Theme
[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments
[03] Grant Green: Cast Your Fate to the Wind
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Ray Mantilla: Tu No Me Quieres
[06] Deodato: Baubles, Bangles and Beads >Bob Putignano Comment
[07] Deodato: Skyscrapers > Bob Putignano Comments
[08] Rick Hirsch’s Big Ol’ Band: Giddyup!
[09] Bob Putignano Comments
[10] Deodato: Do it Again > Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Deodato: Peter Gunn > Taj Mahal ID
[12] Larry Coryell: After Later
[13] Nazz: All The Children Sing
[14] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.