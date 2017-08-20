Sounds of Blue: Gimme Shelter

Bob Putignano is observing the birthdays of Todd Rundgren, Larry Coryell, Ed Palermo, and Steve Hunter, who’s featured with Detroit with Mitch Ryder.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GIMME SHELTER

SOUNDS OF BLUE 102

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 2, 2017 [RPSB-0102]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >

[02] Todd Rundgren: All the Children Sing

[03] Todd Rundgren: Birthday Carol

[04] Larry Coryell: The Opening

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Ed Palermo: Bitches Crystal

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Ed Palermo: Edward, The Mad Shirt Grinder > Ed Palermo ID

[09] Ed Palermo: The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys

[10] Steve Hunter: Solsbury Hill

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Detroit with Mitch Ryder: Gimme Shelter

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Steve Hunter: Riviera Paradise

[15] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[16] Detroit with Mitch Ryder: Rock ‘N’ Roll

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.