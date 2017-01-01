Sounds of Blue: Gimme Whatcha Got

Bob Putignano is examining the sounds of blue created by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Isley Brothers, Average White Band, Leon Thomas, Keb’ Mo’, Kool & The Gang, and Jeff Beck.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GIMME WHATCHA GOT

SOUNDS OF BLUE 37

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 12, 2016 [RPSB-0037]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments

[03] Stevie Ray Vaughn: Paradise

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] The Isley Brothers: Summer Breeze

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Average White Band: McEwan’s Export

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Leon Thomas: Let’s Go Down To Lucy’s

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Keb’ Mo’: Gimme Whatcha Got

[12] Kool & The Gang: She Don’t Love Me No More

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Kool & The Gang: Dancin’

[15] Bob Putignano Comments

[16] The Isley Brothers: Say You Will

[17] Bob Putignano Comments

[18] Closing Music: Jeff Beck: [Instrumental]

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.