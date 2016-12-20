Sounds of Blue: Hot Barbeque

Bob Putignano is cooking up a stormwith music from Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Albert Collins, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Howard Roberts, Mel Brown, Brother Jack McDuff, and Coco Montoya.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOT BARBEQUE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 35

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 22, 2016 [RPSB-0035]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comment

[03] Albert Collins: Too Many Dirty Dishes

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Stevie Ray Vaughan: Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Howard Roberts: Real Freak of Nature > Historical Move

[08] Howard Roberts: Walk Tall

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Howard Roberts: Timelaps

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Mel Brown: Ode to Billie Joe > Bob Putignano Comment

[13] Mel Brown: Shanty >

[14] Bob Putignano Comments >

[15] Mel Brown: Red Wine & Moonshine > Bob Putignano Comment

[16] Stevie Ray Vaughan: Gone Home

[17] Bob Putignano Comments

[18] Jack McDuff: Hot Barbeque

[19] Bob Putignano Comments

[20] Stevie Ray Vaughan: Say What!

[21] Coco Montoya: My Side of that Fence

[22] Bob Putignano Closing Comment

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.