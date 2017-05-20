Sounds of Blue: Hot Stuff

Bob Putignano begins Episode 77 with a salute to Chuck Berry upon his passing at age 90 featuring selections from the historic collection from Chess Records called The Great Twenty-Eight and versions of Chuck’s songs by Johnny Winter, the Grateful Dead, and the Rolling Stones, plus a side by George Harrison and a tribute to guitarist Harvey Mandel on his 72nd birthday including a cut with Canned Heat.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HOT STUFF
SOUNDS OF BLUE 77
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0077]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilght Zone >
[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments
[03] Bill Graham: Chuck Berry Introduction at the Fillmore West
[04] Chuck Berry: Rockin’ at the Fillmore
[05] Bob Putignano Comments >
[06] George Harrison: Thanks for the Pepperoni
[07] Bob Putignano Comment
[08] Johnny Winter: Johnny B. Goode > Bob Putignano Comment
[09] Grateful Dead: Johnny B. Goode > Bob Putignano Comment
[10] The Rolling Stones: Carol > Bob Putignano Comment
[11] Chuck Berry: Carol > Marshall Chess ID
[12] Chuck Berry: Little Queenie > Bob Putignano Comment
[13] The Rolling Stones: Little Queenie > Bob Putignano Comment
[14] The Rolling Stones: Sympathy for the Devil > Bob Putignano Comment
[15] The Rolling Stones: Hot Stuff
[16] Bob Putignano Comments
[17] Harvey Mandel: Freedom Ball
[18] Bob Putignano Comments
[19] Closing Music: Canned Heat: London Blues
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.