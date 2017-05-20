Sounds of Blue: Hot Stuff

Bob Putignano begins Episode 77 with a salute to Chuck Berry upon his passing at age 90 featuring selections from the historic collection from Chess Records called The Great Twenty-Eight and versions of Chuck’s songs by Johnny Winter, the Grateful Dead, and the Rolling Stones, plus a side by George Harrison and a tribute to guitarist Harvey Mandel on his 72nd birthday including a cut with Canned Heat.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOT STUFF

SOUNDS OF BLUE 77

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0077]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilght Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments

[03] Bill Graham: Chuck Berry Introduction at the Fillmore West

[04] Chuck Berry: Rockin’ at the Fillmore

[05] Bob Putignano Comments >

[06] George Harrison: Thanks for the Pepperoni

[07] Bob Putignano Comment

[08] Johnny Winter: Johnny B. Goode > Bob Putignano Comment

[09] Grateful Dead: Johnny B. Goode > Bob Putignano Comment

[10] The Rolling Stones: Carol > Bob Putignano Comment

[11] Chuck Berry: Carol > Marshall Chess ID

[12] Chuck Berry: Little Queenie > Bob Putignano Comment

[13] The Rolling Stones: Little Queenie > Bob Putignano Comment

[14] The Rolling Stones: Sympathy for the Devil > Bob Putignano Comment

[15] The Rolling Stones: Hot Stuff

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Harvey Mandel: Freedom Ball

[18] Bob Putignano Comments

[19] Closing Music: Canned Heat: London Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.