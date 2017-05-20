Sounds of Blue: I’m So Glad

Bob Putignano is celebraying the 8=72nd birthday of Eric Clapton with this program of music featuring recordings by Derek & the Dominos, Vince Gill, Cream, and Eric’s albums as a leader.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I’M SO GLAD

SOUNDS OF BLUE 87

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0087]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme >

[02] Derek & the Dominos: Blues Power

[03] Eric Clapton: Singin’ the Blues

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Derek & the Dominos: Got to Get Better in a Little While

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Eric Clapton with Vince Gill: Lay Down Sally

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Eric Clapton: Further On Up the Road

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Cream: I’m So Glad

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Eric Clapton: Badge > Bob Putignano Comment >

[14] Closing Music: Cream: Politician

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.