Sounds of Blue: I’m So Glad

Bob Putignano is celebraying the 8=72nd birthday of Eric Clapton with this program of music featuring recordings by Derek & the Dominos, Vince Gill, Cream, and Eric’s albums as a leader.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
I’M SO GLAD
SOUNDS OF BLUE 87
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, April 14, 2017 [RPSB-0087]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme >
[02] Derek & the Dominos: Blues Power
[03] Eric Clapton: Singin’ the Blues
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Derek & the Dominos: Got to Get Better in a Little While
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Eric Clapton with Vince Gill: Lay Down Sally
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Eric Clapton: Further On Up the Road
[10] Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Cream: I’m So Glad
[12] Bob Putignano Comments
[13] Eric Clapton: Badge > Bob Putignano Comment >
[14] Closing Music: Cream: Politician
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.