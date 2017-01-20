Sounds of Blue: Imaginary Diseases

Bob Putignano is back with the second hour of his Frank Zappa 76th birthday tribute featuring the Zappa Family album release of live dates from 1972 called Imaginary Diseases following the second half of the Biscuit suite continued from Episode 48.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IMAGINARY DISEASES

SOUNDS OF BLUE 49

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, December 20, 2016 [RPSB-0049]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Frank Zappa: Biscuit (Part 2)

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Frank Zappa: Oddients

[06] Frank Zappa: Rollo

[07] Frank Zappa: Been to Kansas

[08] Frank Zappa: Father Oblivion

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Frank Zappa: D.C, Boogie

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Closing Music: Frank Zappa: Imaginary Diseases

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.