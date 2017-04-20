Sounds of Blue: Instant Groove

Bob Putignano is paying homage to King Curtis, Otis Clay, and Clyde Stubblefield with this program of music featuring King Curtis live, King Curtis & Duane Allman, Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls, a series of Otis Clay sides and a cut from Ben Sidran with Clyde Stubblefield.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

INSTANT GROOVE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 75

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, February 28, 2017 [RPSB-0075]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments

[03] King Curtis: Memphis Soul Stew > Bob Putignano Comment

[04] King Curtis: Changes > Bob Putignano Comment

[05] King Curtis: Instant Groove

[06] Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls: Only You Know and I Know

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] King Curtis with Duane Allman: Foot Pattin’ > Bob Putignano Comment

[09] Otis Clay: Trying to Live My Life Without You

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Otis Clay: Walk a Mile In My Shoes

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Otis Clay: She’s About a Mover

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Otis Clay: Even When I Win (Seems Like I Lose)

[16] Otis Clay: You Never Miss Your Water

[17] Bob Putignano Comments

[18] Otis Clay: Love’s After Me

[19] Bob Putignano Comments

[20] Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls: Turn Back the Hands of Time

[21] Ben Sidran with Clyde Stubblefield: Chances Are

[22] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.