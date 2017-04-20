Sounds of Blue: Instant Groove

Bob Putignano is paying homage to King Curtis, Otis Clay, and Clyde Stubblefield with this program of music featuring King Curtis live, King Curtis & Duane Allman, Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls, a series of Otis Clay sides and a cut from Ben Sidran with Clyde Stubblefield.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
INSTANT GROOVE
SOUNDS OF BLUE 75
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, February 28, 2017 [RPSB-0075]
[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >
[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments
[03] King Curtis: Memphis Soul Stew > Bob Putignano Comment
[04] King Curtis: Changes > Bob Putignano Comment
[05] King Curtis: Instant Groove
[06] Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls: Only You Know and I Know
[07] Bob Putignano Comments
[08] King Curtis with Duane Allman: Foot Pattin’ > Bob Putignano Comment
[09] Otis Clay: Trying to Live My Life Without You
[10] Bob Putignano Comments
[11] Otis Clay: Walk a Mile In My Shoes
[12] Bob Putignano Comments
[13] Otis Clay: She’s About a Mover
[14] Bob Putignano Comments
[15] Otis Clay: Even When I Win (Seems Like I Lose)
[16] Otis Clay: You Never Miss Your Water
[17] Bob Putignano Comments
[18] Otis Clay: Love’s After Me
[19] Bob Putignano Comments
[20] Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls: Turn Back the Hands of Time
[21] Ben Sidran with Clyde Stubblefield: Chances Are
[22] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.