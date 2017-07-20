Sounds of Blue: Instrumental Illness

Bob Putignano is playing music this week by the Derek Trucks Band, the Allman Brothers Band, Grant Green, and Nelson Riddle,
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
INSTRUMENTAL ILLNESS
SOUNDS OF BLUE 100
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 23, 2017 [RPSB-0100]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme
[02] Derek Trucks Band: Afro Blue
[03] Bob Putignano Comments
[04] Derek Trucks Band: Anyday
[05] Bob Putignano Comments
[06] The Allman Brothers Band: Instrumental Illness
[07] Bob Putignano Comments
[08] Grant Green: It’s Your Thing > Bob Putignano Comments >
[09] Grant Green: Dracula
[10] Nelson Riddle: Volcano’s Daughter
[11] Bob Putignano Comments
[12] Grant Green: In the Middle
[13] Bob Putignano Comments
[14] Grant Green: I Don’t Want Nobody To Give Me Nothing
[15] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[16] Closing Music: Grant Green: The Final Comedown
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.