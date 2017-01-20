Sounds of Blue: Let’s Go Get Stoned

Bob Putignano is paying tribute to the recently departed pianist, composer and bandleader Leon Russell with this program of music sung mostly by Joe Cocker at the Fillmore East in 1970 with the band called Mad Dogs & Englishmen headed by Leon Russell.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LET’S GO GET STONED

SOUNDS OF BLUE 41

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 2016 [RPSB-0041]

[01] Opening Theme: Rod Serling: Twilight Zone

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments

[03] Leon Russell: Jumpin’ Jack Flash > Young Blood > Jumpin’ Jack Flash

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: Honky Tonk Women

[06] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

[07] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: Let’s Go Get Stoned

[08] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: Sticks and Stones

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: Feelin’ Alright

[11] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: I’ll Drown In My Own Tears

[12] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: Something Is Wrong With My Baby

[13] Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: I’ve Been Loving You Too Long

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Closing Mjsic: Joe Cocker & Leon Russell: With a Little Help from my Friends

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.