Sounds of Blue: Marchin’ On

Bob Putignano is playing music in Episode 94 by The Heath Brothers, Music Inc., the Charlie Watts Faction, Taj Mahal, and The Rascals.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MARCHIN’ ON

SOUNDS OF BLUE 94

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, June 2017 [RPSB-0094]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone

[02] The Heath Brothers: The Watergate Blues

[03] Bob Putignano Comments >

[04] The Heath Brothers: Maimoun

[05] Bob Putignano Comment > Heath Bros. Promo > Bob Putignano Comments

[06] The Heath Brothers: Smilin’ Billy (Higgins) Suite: Part IV: Marchin’ On

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Music Inc.: Abscretions

[09] Charlie Watts Faction: (Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

[10] Bob Putignano Comments > Taj Mahal Promo

[11] Taj Mahal: Ain’t Gwine To Whistle Dixie (Any Mo’)

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] The Rascals: Groovin’ > Felix Cavilieri Promo > Bob Putignano Comment >

[14] The Rascals: A Beautiful Morning

[15] Bob Putignano Comments

[16] The Rascals: Love Letter

[17] Bob Putignano Comments

[18] Closing Music: Taj Mahal: You Ain’t No Street Walker Honey

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.