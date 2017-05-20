Sounds of Blue: Mister Magic

Bob Putignano is playing music this week by Gabor Szabo, Grover Washington Jr., Larry Carleton, Beth Hart with Jeff Beck, the Billy Price Band, Kevin Mahogany with Larry Carleton, Fourplay, and Archie Shepp.

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0079]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Comments

[03] Gabor Szabo: Misrab

[04] Bob Putignano Comments > Ron Carter ID >

[05] Grover Washington Jr.: Mister Magic > Larry Carleton ID

[06] Larry Carleton: Cold Duck Time

[07] Lurrie Bell: Sit Down Baby > Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Beth Hart with Jeff Beck: Tell Her You Belong To Me

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Billy Price Band: It Ain’t A Juke Joint Without The Blues

[11] Kevin Mahogany with Larry Carleton: Yesterday I Had The Blues

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Fourplay: Westchester Lady > Bob Putignano Comment

[14] Fourplay: Mizrab

[15] Closing Music: Archie Shepp: Soul Song

