Sounds of Blue: Mountain Jam

Bob Putignano is staying out there this week with extended works from the Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band plus a cameo appearance from the notorious Zacherle.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MOUNTAIN JAM
SOUNDS OF BLUE 26
Bob Putignano, SoundsofBlue.com, October 7, 2016 [RPSB-0026]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID
[03] Grateful Dead: The Other One > Wharf Rat
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Zacherle: Grateful Dead Intro
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Closing Music: The Allman Brothers Band: Mountain Jam
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.
