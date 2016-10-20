Sounds of Blue: Mountain Jam

Bob Putignano is staying out there this week with extended works from the Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band plus a cameo appearance from the notorious Zacherle.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MOUNTAIN JAM

SOUNDS OF BLUE 26

Bob Putignano, SoundsofBlue.com, October 7, 2016 [RPSB-0026]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Grateful Dead: The Other One > Wharf Rat

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Zacherle: Grateful Dead Intro

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Closing Music: The Allman Brothers Band: Mountain Jam

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.