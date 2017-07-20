Sounds of Blue: Now Is The Time

Bob Putignano is jamming with Monty Alexander, Papa John Creach, Hot Tuna, and the Derek Trucks Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NOW IS THE TIME

SOUNDS OF BLUE 99

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 23, 2017 [RPSB-0099]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme

[02] Monty Alexander: When the Saints Go Marching In

[03] Monty Alexander: C.C. Rider

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Monty Alexander: Now Is the Time

[06] Papa John Creach: Plunk a Little Funk > Hot Tuna ID

[07] Hot Tuna: John’s Other

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Hot Tuna: Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burnin’ > Jorma Kaukonen ID

[10] Hot Tuna: Water Song

[11] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[12] Derek Trucks Band: Elvin Soul Serenade

[13] Closing Music: Derek Trucks Band: Afro Blue

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.